M’Baye Niang silences critics in Mazzarri’s debut
06 January at 14:20M’Baye Niang is on track to be Torino’s most expensive transfer ever. The Senegalese forward was a favorite of Sinisa Mihajlovic, but has disappointed in his first season with the club. With the departure of the Serbian manager, many (including us) speculated that his days with the club are numbered.
Naturally, Niang had the best match of the season in Walter Mazzarri’s debut today. The former AC Milan product produced a goal on four shots in 82 minuets of work, leading his club to a dominant victory of Bologna.
His poor performances have produced ever increasing speculation that Umberto Cairo would look to dispose of him before their €12 million obligation to buy from the Rossoneri kicked in this summer. The most likely destination is thought to be Russia, with Spartak Moscow leading the pack.
It’s unclear, however, whether today’s dominant performance will have an influence on his future with the Toros.
