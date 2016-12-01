Madrid defender set to snub Juventus, Manchester United
15 December at 11:40Two top European clubs are set to be disappointed as one of their top transfer targets is prepared to extend his contract at Atletico Madrid.
With his contract set to expire next summer, Jose Gimenez has been courted by Juventus and Manchester United. However, it appears Diego Simeone and the club are ready to lock the defender down, as they’re close to renewing his contract through 2022.
Juventus had been the most aggressive suitor for the Uruguayan’s services. From last summer, Beppe Marotta has held numerous meetings with Gimenez’s entourage – led by manager Joaquin Ardaiz. The 22-year-old is one of the most sought-after defenders on the market. The potential for teams to land him on a free-transfer next summer presented a rare opportunity to add a long-term defender without paying another club a significant transfer fee.
Now, with Gimenez set to stay, Juventus is prepared to move onto their next option, Atalanta’s Mattia Caldara.
