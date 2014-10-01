In view of the possible final of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Juventus, Alvaro Morata talked to the official TV of the Merengues, returning also to his past youth: "At Real are the best players in the world and it was difficult to find space to come back here one day. Also, as soon as I arrived in Turin I was injured, and I was unable to finish the preseason preparation. I struggled to get fit, and I started to watch films and read books in Italian. In the end, though, we won the Serie A, and I felt that the fans really wanted me, then fate made me meet Real in Champions. I suffered a lot, I would have paid to score that goal against another club. I'm in debt to Madrid and the Bernabeu."

'TO JUVE FOR EXPERIENCE' - "If Real did not repurchase me last summer--it would be my last chance to play here. They called my agent while I was in Europe to tell me I would be back with a new contract, and knowing that they would not resell me because they believed in me. It was a day I was waiting for a long time, I just had to experience myself."