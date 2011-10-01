Algerian international Riyad Mahrez has been allowed to leave his country’s training camp ahead of this weekend’s World Cup qualifiers to sort out his future at club level. The 26-year-old has made intentions clear that he wants to leave Leicester City this summer and the club have agreed to this providing the right offer is tabled.



The club Riyad Mahrez has left the Algeria squad to sign for is... not Arsenal. #AFC are not in contention for the #LCFC winger #bbcfootball — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 31, 2017 Three teams look to be in contention; Manchester United, Barcelona and Roma but according to BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein, one club that isn’t involved is Arsenal who are now thought to be out of contention. Italian side Roma had a £32M bid rejected by The Foxes earlier this month but Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has already stated that he will not stand in his way.