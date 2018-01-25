Mahrez seen leaving the Emirates, close to Arsenal?
25 January at 17:30Riyad Mahrez may have taken a further step towards joining Arsenal, according to the latest reports on social media.
Arsenal Fan TV took a video of the Algerian star leaving the Emirates last night, having watched Arsenal defeat Chelsea 2-1 in the Carabao Cup, naming it “Arsenal’s next signing spotted leaving the Emirates? Riyad Mahrez rolling out from The Emirates Stadium.”
The scorer of eight Premier League goals and provider of seven assists has been linked to Arsenal ever since he won the Premier League title in 2016 with Leicester City. He came very close to securing a move that summer before opting for a new deal with the Foxes.
Yet Leicester look to be forming a shield wall around the Algerian, the 26-year-old being given the captain’s armband.
Coach Claude Puel has also constantly asserted that the Foxes won’t let Mahrez leave, saying that “he is a happy man and I have had a discussion with him,”
“He wants to play with this team. He likes the way we are trying to play, on the floor. I think it is important."
Further evidence against the move is that team-mate Islam Slimani was also present.
