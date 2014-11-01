The Algerian international was labelled a “big baby” by BBC pundit Chris Sutton as he staunchly refused to return to training after the Foxes failed to agree to a fee with the Citizens.

The 26-year-old was the subject of an offer worth 55m, with Leicester City rumoured to want more than 65m.

BBC Radio Leicester claims that the star winger and former PFA Player of the Year is set to train today, but he will still miss this weekend’s trip to (surprise surprise) Man City, something Coach Puel confirmed yesterday.

The Algerian has not appeared in a game with the former Premier League winners since mid-January. He was also close to moving to Arsenal after winning that magical title back in 2016, but opted for an improved deal with the Foxes instead.

He is rumoured to be in for a

225,000 fine for not showing up to training.