Former Roma star Maicon has been talking to Sky Sport about the Giallorossi’s impending date with Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



The ex-Brazilian international, who spent three seasons in the capital after joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2013, explained that; “At the moment, there is no doubt that Barcelona are one of the strongest in the world and they need to be dealt with differently to other teams as they play phenomenal football.



“The first match (at Camp Nou) will determine everything in regards to the final outcome as Roma are very strong at home.”



Asked the inventible question of how to stop Lionel Messi, Maicon stated; “It’s very hard; he is a player who has a special gift and it’s difficult.



“But Barcelona is not all about Messi and I’m sure Di Francesco will have a plan to stop them and make it a fantastic tie.”