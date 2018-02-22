Maicon reveals the first thing Mourinho did after joining Inter
14 March at 10:55Former Inter defender Maicon has talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his career and his time at Inter, arguably the best spell of his career. Talking to the Italian paper, Maicon has also revealed what Mourinho did on the very first day he met the team in Appiano Gentile.
“Mourinho is the best manager I’ve ever worked with”, the former Inter and Manchester City ace said.
“He has spoken to me twice but it was enough. When he arrived at Inter he gave every player a handbook to explain how to behave, what to do and what not to do. Somebody didn’t read it. Let’s say it was a huge mistake.”
“You must be mentally very strong to play under Mourinho and to play for Mourinho. He told us what to do during trainings and during the games everything simply worked, he was capable of building self-confidence, we knew he was always right.”
