Mail on Sunday journalist is concerned for Liverpool over potential Coutinho switch
13 August at 15:15Mail on Sunday journalist Oliver Holt has expressed his concerns about Liverpool’s season if they their star attacker Philippe Coutinho does make the move to Barcelona, according to Sky Sports.
Speaking on the Sunday Supplement, he said: "I respect a players' right to want to go somewhere else, particularly when a club like Barcelona ask for you, it must be very hard to turn down and I understand why his head has been turned.
"Saying that, he has signed a new contract, and he is crucial to Liverpool. I think part of the problem here is that you have to be realistic about these transfers, if he wants to go he wants to go.
