"The sadness for me is that it is happening now; if Coutinho goes now, it destroys Liverpool's season, because it makes it very hard for him to recruit. It doesn't matter whether they get £80m, £90m, £100m.

"Even if they do recruit, it's very late. So I understand why Jurgen Klopp is being very bullish about not letting him go.



Jacque Talbot



Mail on Sunday journalist Oliver Holt has expressed his concerns about Liverpool’s season if they their star attackerdoes make the move to Barcelona, according to Sky Sports.

Speaking on the Sunday Supplement, he said: "I respect a players' right to want to go somewhere else, particularly when a club like Barcelona ask for you, it must be very hard to turn down and I understand why his head has been turned."Saying that, he has signed a new contract, and he is crucial to Liverpool. I think part of the problem here is that you have to be realistic about these transfers, if he wants to go he wants to go.