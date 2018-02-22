Barcelona are 34 games unbeaten in La Liga (W28 D6), their last defeat was at La Rosaleda in April 2017 (0-2).



This win was the only one they’ve managed against Barcelona in their last 11 home league games (D2 L8).



Málaga have failed to win each of their last 12 La Liga games (D2 L10), their worst run in a single season since December 2009 (13).



Málaga have lost their last six league games, if they lose this game it would be their worst run in La Liga history (seven defeats in a row).



Barcelona are the third team in La Liga history to remain unbeaten in the opening 27 games after Real Madrid (in 1968/69 and 1988/89) and Real Sociedad (1979/80). Barcelona have only conceded 13 goals.



Only four teams had collected 13 or fewer points after 27 league games (three points for a win) and all of them were relegated.



Lionel Messi is the first La Liga player to score from five direct free-kicks in a single season since Ronaldinho in 2006/07 (six).