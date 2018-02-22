Malaga-Real Madrid: confirmed line-ups and live updates

Málaga have only won one of their 33 meetings vs Real Madrid in La Liga (D8 L24), 3-2 at La Rosaleda in December 2012.



Los Boquerones have only won one of their last 16 league games (D3 L12), with that victory coming in their last home game (1-0 vs Villarreal).



Real Madrid have only lost two of their last 24 league games away from home (W18 D4); however, these two defeats came in Catalonian territory (vs Espanyol & Girona).



Los Merengues have scored in each of their last 19 league games in Andalusia (52 goals, an average of 2.7), their best run in the south of the Spain ever.



Malaga have only earned one point after conceding the first goal of the game, a low in La Liga this season.



After 31 matchdays, Real Madrid are not in the top three in the table for the first season this century.

