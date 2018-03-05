Malagò confirms the new important Serie A dates: the summer window will shut on August 18th
05 March at 20:42Giovanni Malago spoke about important changes in the Italian football federation's transfer window dates as well as when matchday 27 will be recuperated. Here is what he had to say to the press (via Ansa):
" Italian Matchday 27? This past matchday will be recuperated on April 3rd and 4th 2018 except for the derby game. It will depend on AC Milan's Europa league schedule but May 9th could be a possible date. Next year's Italian Supercup will be played on August 12th. It is scheculed to be played in Rome but let's see. The new Italian Serie A season will kick-off on August 19th 2018 and will finish on May 26th 2019. There will be games on December 22nd, 26th and 30th as well. After the Christmas break, the Serie will re-start on January 20th 2019. Transfer market? The summer transfer window will now shut on August 18th 2018 and the January transfer window will shut on January 19th 2019". You can view our CMdiretta on the matter bellow:
#CMdiretta - #Malagò annuncia le nuove date del calciomercato: “La sessione estiva chiuderà il 18 agosto mentre quella invernale il 19 gennaio. Siamo stati seri e tutti hanno condiviso”. pic.twitter.com/6IfftjjpDp— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 5 marzo 2018
Go to comments