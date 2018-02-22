Malagò defends Buffon and VAR
17 April at 23:25Coni president Giovanni Malago spoke about Juve's elimination against Real Madrid as he spoke to the Italian press (via Football Italia) on the matter. Here is what he had to say as he also spoke about Gigi Buffon:
" Buffon? Well people have their own opinions. You don't have to be for Buffon because you are a Juve fan or against him because you aren't a Juve fan. VAR? Well I am fully for this new technology. Some people may say that it isn't in the nature of football but the VAR is used in many sports now.I think that it is a great thing to have and it helps the referees out too some times".
Juventus are now fully focused on the Italian Serie A as they will be playing against Crotone tomorrow. They will then face Napoli and Inter in two big games that will determine their Serie A season. The bianconeri are currently first as they have a 6 point lead on second placed Napoli...
Go to comments