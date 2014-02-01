There is a new name on the Roma transfer market, as they await the official appointment of Monchi as the new sporting director. Malcom, a Brazilian winger born in 1997, is ready for the big jump after a growth path for a year and a half in Bordeaux that is consecrating him as one of the most interesting talents in Ligue 1. In a team racing back to a place in the Europa League and lead by the inspiration and experience of former Milan player Menez. The former Corinthians player, sometimes compared to another Robinho (of the old AC Milan) can be a difference maker in the season finale for Bordeaux.

Malcom’s scoring tally is 6 goals and 3 assists in 32 games, after making 12 appearances in his rookie season last year with a goal and an assist. He was purchased from Corinthians who recently won the Brasileirao 2015, the same year in which he finished second in the Under 20 World Cup, defeated in the final by Serbia to Milinkovic-Savic. The fact that he has changed 3 coaches in less than 3 months (Sagnol, then Ramè and finally Gourvennec) has shown relatively well that his maturity and ability to adapt to the rhythms of very different football from that of his country.

The 20 year old Brazilian has great technical quality combined with outstanding agility in tight spaces. Malcolm is a complete offensive player, he loves to move in from the right and then find shots in attacking spaces, but can act indiscriminately on the left or as a playmaker. He sees the goal well, has vision of the game and meshes well with his peers; but must grow in terms of continuity and commitment on defense. In the current Roma he could play in the same place as Salah, Perotti, or El Shaarawy, anything but assured of confirmation at the end of the season. His name was up in the air of Sevilla, who was well liked by Sampaoli (candidate now to Argentina's bench) and Monchi, who could push for him in Rome. The cost of the transfer is thought to be already nearly 20 million EUR.