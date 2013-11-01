Maldini: ‘AC Milan can’t qualify for the Champions League’
24 January at 11:30AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini has released an interesting interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, here’s the full translation:
GATTUSO – “Rino is doing very well. He found himself in a complicated situation but now he is reaping the reward of his job. Of course he needs time and of course you can’t ask him to qualify for the Champions League. That was the target of the beginning of the season but reality is different.”
AC MILAN – “It’s not the same AC Milan that Rino was used to. There are difference chiefs and different players but football is not only about tactical issues. Football is about sacrifice and mentality and ability to be part of a group.”
BUFFON – “Is he only 40? That’s impossible...I am joking of course. Gigi is the best goalkeeper of the last 30 years, he has not announced his retirement yet and it would be a honour for me if he would beat my record of appearances in Serie A.”
