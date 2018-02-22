"I think it was right the right decision to award Rino with a real contract as Milan manager, for what he did and what I think he will do.

"He has amazed so many on a tactical level. I must say he has really turned this team around. Who would I compare him with? He's unique. We will see over time, then we can talk about comparisons.



"Disappointment? There mustn't be any, because we shouldn't forget what it looked like when Gattuso took over. As he rightly says, however, there should be no alibi if other teams give you an opportunity.

Maldini also hinted at a return to the National team: "I with Costacurta, and I didn't say no to him."