Maldini: "I would only work at AC Milan or with Italy"

Paolo Maldini spoke to Sky Sport about his future as well as the possibility of working for the Italian national football team. Here is what he had to say on the matter : " Ready for a new adventure? I don't know, let's see. I had a long football career, now let's see if I want to return in the world of football. If I do then great, if not it was a great ride anyways. It is true that because of my career, this limits potential future opportunities. I would only want to work for AC Milan or the Italian national football team. I can't see myself work for any other club in the entire world...".



Paolo Maldini might be a strong candidate to work in the new Italian federation of football to be, as the FIGC still have to name a new president. Maldini played his entire career for AC Milan and the Italian national team as he is viewed as one of the best defenders to ever play the game.