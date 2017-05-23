Maldini, Inzaghi and other AC Milan legends celebrate 10th anniversary of Champions League win
24 May at 18:45
AC Milan won the 7th Champions League in their history on the 23rd of May 2007, slightly longer than ten years ago. The rossoneri managed a 2-0 win against Liverpool two years after the Reds’ incredible comeback in the Istanbul final.
Dida, Serginho, Clarence Seedorf, Massimo Oddo, Pippo Inzaghi, Massimo Ambrosini and many other rossoneri legends had a meeting yesterday night to celebrate the anniversary of a historic win for the San Siro hierarchy. Pictures of the night were posted by most of former AC Milan players attending the event in Milan city centre.
