AC Milan won the 7th Champions League in their history on the 23rd of May 2007, slightly longer than ten years ago. The rossoneri managed a 2-0 win against Liverpool two years after the Reds’ incredible comeback in the Istanbul final.























Dida, Serginho, Clarence Seedorf, Massimo Oddo, Pippo Inzaghi, Massimo Ambrosini and many other rossoneri legends had a meeting yesterday night to celebrate the anniversary of a historic win for the San Siro hierarchy. Pictures of the night were posted by most of former AC Milan players attending the event in Milan city centre.







Un post condiviso da Pippo Inzaghi (@pippoinzaghi) in data: 23 Mag 2017 alle ore 16:21 PDT

.... Un post condiviso da Pippo Inzaghi (@pippoinzaghi) in data: 23 Mag 2017 alle ore 15:57 PDT

O trio perfeito ... quantas histórias , quantas vitórias ,quantas emoções vivemos juntos.....agradeço a Deus por ter me dado a oportunidade de viver tudo isso com esses dois caras..... dida e Seedorf Un post condiviso da Sergio Claudio Dos Santos (@serginho_santos27) in data: 23 Mag 2017 alle ore 16:38 PDT