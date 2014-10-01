Speaking at Sky Sport during an event in the center of Milan, former captain Paolo Maldini spoke of a possible return to Milan's leadership in the future, "It is not realistic, I made a decision, and I think it is right and weighted. We are talking about October, closing was a month ago and my doubts remain, although there remains love for this team and sadness for the Berlusconi era that ends. He brought fans and players to incredible experiences, to the top of the World. There is hope that Milan will return more or less to those levels again.”

“Did I close the door? No, there was a meeting and it did not go well. I am not that cumbersome, I was fortunate enough to always be able to express my thoughts without being tied to anything that would change my mind. Independence of thought is a thing that I got in my career and that gave me much satisfaction.”

“Are we uncomfortable with the banners? At the end of my career they were certainly awkward, your future must coincide with that of society and it does not always happen. As far as I'm concerned I did not have any problems in this regard, I was the one to hold until the last match with Fiorentina. Totti? Sooner or later, you have to prepare for that day, you can not go on to perversion. I would never agree to go on staying on the bench.”