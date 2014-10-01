Maldini: 'Milan? I am not going back and the doubts remain. About Totti and Juve ... '
Speaking at Sky Sport during an event in the center of Milan, former captain Paolo Maldini spoke of a possible return to Milan's leadership in the future, "It is not realistic, I made a decision, and I think it is right and weighted. We are talking about October, closing was a month ago and my doubts remain, although there remains love for this team and sadness for the Berlusconi era that ends. He brought fans and players to incredible experiences, to the top of the World. There is hope that Milan will return more or less to those levels again.”
“Did I close the door? No, there was a meeting and it did not go well. I am not that cumbersome, I was fortunate enough to always be able to express my thoughts without being tied to anything that would change my mind. Independence of thought is a thing that I got in my career and that gave me much satisfaction.”
“Are we uncomfortable with the banners? At the end of my career they were certainly awkward, your future must coincide with that of society and it does not always happen. As far as I'm concerned I did not have any problems in this regard, I was the one to hold until the last match with Fiorentina. Totti? Sooner or later, you have to prepare for that day, you can not go on to perversion. I would never agree to go on staying on the bench.”“A stronger defense from this Juve or my Milan? I have to choose mine, not because of my friends, and I have great respect for the defenders of Juve. But my teammates have done the same at Milan as those have done at Juve. Comparison between the two defenses is difficult, but Buffon is the strongest goalkeeper ever, for longevity and for what he is doing in the field. Juventus is the team that defends best in Europe, they have been built, like that Milan, on a group of Italians who made the difference."
