Pep Guardiola looks to Tottenham for the next year. As written by the Manchester Evening News, the technician of City has set his sights on home-grown talent. Pep has recently pointed out the quality of three Spurs players namely Danny Rose, Dele Alli and Kyle Walker. The first of the three is rumored to be valued over 45 million EUR and could prove a difficult signing. Of the three named by Guardiola, 26 year old Kyle Walker is the most affordable with a current value estimated around 20 million EUR. The England international is a solid back, with the right balance of athletic and technical abilities for the modern game.

Gaining the most attention is the prolific Dele Alli, who will cost likely more than twice as much as Rose. Some believe his transfer value could outdo the record fee for a British player, currently held by Gareth Bale at 101 million EUR. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will not give up his star talent easily, and he is known for getting maximum value for his players.