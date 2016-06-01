Man City after Championship ace
05 August at 18:30Manchester City are interested in Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, as manager Pep Guardiola looks to bolster this squad, according to the Daily Mail.
The 24-year-old, who recently dropped to the Championship with North East side Middlesbrough following relegation, is on Guardiola’s radar, though the Spaniard does have other, more top priority targets on his summer wish-list.
Midlands side West Bromwich Albion have already made offers to sign the former England Under 21 player, with bids reaching out to the £20m mark, but this have been rejected by Middlesbrough.
Boro boss Gary Monk does not want to sell his prized possession unless a substantial offer comes in.
Gibson may want to force a move himself, as it is thought that he still has aspirations of making Gareth Southgate’s England side this season, and at City he will have more of an opportunity to do that.
It may not be a sensational acquisition by Guardiola, but it’s one that could add more depth to the side that finished fourth in the Premier League last season.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
