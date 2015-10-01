Man City: Aguero was once again on the bench, is a summer move on the horizon?

Sergio Aguero's Manchester City future has been a very hot topic of late as the player recently stated that he was going to stay with Guardiola's club next season too. Today, Aguero was on the bench for Manchester City's game versus Swansea. In the end, City won the game by a 2-1 score line thanks two goals from young Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus. Aguero did eventually come on but it was clear that Guardiola preferred using the young Brazilian forward ahead of Sergio Aguero. Things can change quickly and a summer move is not impossible, especially if Aguero does not see much playing time in weeks to come.



inter Milan are a club who have a lot of interest in him and with Gabriel Jesus and maybe even Aubameyang, Aguero might be surplus for Man City. According to Express, Suning are ready to offer him a 9 million euros per season offer.



Manchester City are currently in third place in the EPL standings but first place Chelsea now seem to be too far ahead. There next game will be against Bournemouth in the EPl as they will then face Monaco in the Champions league knockout stages.

