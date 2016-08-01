Man City and Arsenal still interested in exciting Juventus wonderkid

As Juventus are set to take on Palermo at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Moise Kean was once again called up by Juventus for a senior club game (he wasn't called up by the senior club in over two months). Born in 2000, he was the youngest player ever to appear in a game for Juve. He was then shipped back to the Juve youth squad but what is happening contract wise ?



It has been a hot topic of late as the player has still not signed his first professional contract with Juventus. According to ilbianconero , clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal have their eyes wide open as they like the youngster very much so. Ajax were also very close to getting him last summer but in the end, Marotta blocked a move. His agent Mino Raiola wants him to get some important playing time in an important club as his future remains in doubt as of now.



Juve will have to be prudent as many clubs are scouting their young sensation....