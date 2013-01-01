For Manchester City, the Premier League begins tomorrow, with their opening match against Brighton looming. In his interview with La Marca, Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts on the upcoming season. "The Premier League is the most fascinating championship in the world, and this year the English teams will finally be able to do well in Europe.”

The Spanish tactician was somewhat hesitant regarding this club’s chances of winning the Premier League title. “Are we favorites? Last season, we have come in third, so nothing is certain. Against Brighton we will have to keep our guard high."