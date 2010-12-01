Man City and Liverpool not likely to sign Emre Can and Goretzka
19 January at 10:30Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could move to Manchester City if the Reds manage to sign Leon Goretzka at the end of the season, English media report this morning. Both players will see their contract expire in June and reports in England claim Liverpool could replace their no.23 with his compatriot who is currently contracted with Schalke 04.
According to our sources, however, the Reds have no chance to sign Goretzka as a free agent as the player has already reached an agreement with Bayern Munich. The Bavarians’ president Uli Honeness confirmed a few days ago that Bayern Munich are close to reaching an agreement with the German and that an announcement could be just around the corner.
Meantime Juventus are leading the race to sign Emre Can as the Old Lady is in advanced talks to sign the player. The Old Lady has offered Can a five-year, € 5 million-a-year deal and an agreement between the parties is really close.
Can revealed he still has no agreement with Juventus last week but the Serie A giants do not fear the player will snub a move to Turin to join the Premier League table leaders instead.
