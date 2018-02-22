Man City and Man Utd scout Borussia Dortmund duo
28 April at 15:45According to the latest reports across Europe, Manchester City and Manchester United are set to go head to head during this summer’s transfer window in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund duo Julian Weigl and Christian Pulisic.
Indeed, one of Citizens manager Pep Guardiola’s main priorities is to sign a new deep-lying midfielder with a view to replacing Fernandinho long-term. Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred was previously thought to be the Catalan tactician’s preferred option, but he now seems more likely to join their cross-city rivals.
However, given the fact that the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for Weigl, there is no guarantee that he will move to England should either Premier League giant follow up their interest with a concrete bid.
Meanwhile, Pulisic has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in world football, with the aforementioned Bavarians said to be monitoring his progress as well. Still only 19 years old, the Pennsylvania native has already been described as the most technically gifted player ever produced by the United States of America.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
