Man City are ready to offer 70 million pounds for an Arsenal star, the latest
21 August at 22:52Alexis Sanchez' future has been one of the talking points of the summer as his future is still in doubt. As his contract is set to expire in 2018, Arsenal do not seem opened to letting him leave. This is a very risky plan as the gunners will likely lose him next summer for free. If Wenger's club want to make a profit from his sale, then they will have to do so in the coming week as they know this is their last chance to cash in on him (if he doesn't renew his contract with the club as talks haven't led to anything conclusive). Even so, Arsenal aren't budging much...
According to ESPN (via the Mirror), Manchester City have a 70 million pounds budget for the Chilean superstar as Guardiola would like to acquire him before August 31st. This is a huge amount of money for a player who has an expiring contract but even so, Arsenal haven't opened the door to a potential sale...
