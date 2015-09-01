Man City, Bayern given boost as Juve target remains with Liverpool...for now
21 January at 16:20Juventus and Liverpool midfielder Emre Can are at an impasse. The German’s contract expires at the conclusion of this season and has already decided not to return to Anfield.
In fact, he has decided that his next move will be to Torino to wear the famous Bianconeri colors. However, no contract has been signed between the two, and Juventus is growing frustrated as they’d like to bring him to Allianz Stadium this month.
Emre Can, however, doesn’t necessarily want to join Juventus prior to the summer. With the World Cup looming, and his goal to help Germany repeat as world champions, a move to Juventus may prove to be a backwards step, at least in the short term.
In Juventus’ stacked lineup his place in Max Allegri’s XI would not be secure. He wants to remain a starter as to head into the World Cup in top form.
As for the club, they want to sign him now to ward off late advances by Manchester City and Bayern Munich.
