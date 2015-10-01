Man City boss believes Stones has the minerals
14 September at 15:20Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that he feels defender John Stones will become an exceptional defender for his club, according to the Independent.
The England centre-back got two goals in a 4-0 victory over Dutch side Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday and the two time European cup winning manager Guardiola has sung the young defender ‘s praises
"There is no doubt about his quality. His two goals were so important. John knows what is the gap and where he has to improve, defending the duels, but he's so young and he is able to achieve that. When he does, he will become an exceptional central defender."
Guardiola also spoke about midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, and what he brings to the City side.
He added: "Kevin is one of the best players I've ever seen in my life in terms that he can make make absolutely everything (happen). He's a top, top quality player. We are so proud and so happy he's with us."
