Manchester City have won nine and lost none of their 11 previous league matches against Bournemouth (D2), winning all five in the Premier League.



The Cherries have conceded nine goals in two previous Premier League visits to the Etihad, losing 5-1 in October 2015 and 4-0 in September 2016.



Bournemouth have never won a match in Manchester against either City or United in 11 previous attempts in all competitions (W0 D2 L9), conceding 32 goals in those 11 games.



Raheem Sterling has scored in all four of his Premier League appearances against Bournemouth, scoring six goals including a hat-trick in October 2015 and last-minute winner in this season’s reverse fixture.



If Manchester City win this, it will be the joint-second longest ever winning run in one of Europe’s big five leagues (17 games). The current record is 19, achieved by Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich in 2013-14.



An English manager hasn’t won a Premier League match at the Etihad since May 2010, when Harry Redknapp won 1-0 with Spurs. Since then, English managers have drawn three and lost 32 of 35 Premier League trips to the Etihad; current Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe started that match for Spurs in 2010.