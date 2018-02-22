Man City: Kompany calls Arsenal a wounded animal'

Vincent Kompany believes Thursday's clash with "wounded" Arsenal will be Manchester City's hardest game of the season.



City can re-establish their 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a victory over the team they beat just four days earlier in the Carabao Cup final.



But Kompany has warned that Arsenal will be out for revenge after their humbling 3-0 defeat at Wembley.



"My opinion is simple. I think it's going to be the hardest game of the season," he said. "If my experience counts for anything -- you will play a wounded animal, with a lot of quality in the team.



"At the same time we are going to do everything we can to still be relentless. But my experience is that when you win a trophy there is always that 10 percent you lose in focus or sharpness, just because you've gone through all the emotion of winning something. It's our role to fight it and be prepared for the game."