Manchester City could be in the market for Bayern full-back Juan Bernat this summer.

Bernat wasn’t exactly a fixed started under Pep Guardiola, only being listed on the teamsheet in 13 Bundesliga games last season

Then again, things have spiralled this season, the Spaniard only making four BuLi starts as his role has been reduced even further.

The Citizens’ fullbacks are hardly starring this season, with Aleksandar Kolarov being used more in the middle as a passer. Bernat would fit that mould, and would replace Gael Clichy, who has struggled recently, and whose deal is set to expire in the summer.

Bernat’s first season with Barcelona saw him start 28 Bundesliga games, scoring one goal.