Man City chase Bayern full-back, Guardiola protege for summer move
22 January at 14:50Manchester City could be in the market for Bayern full-back Juan Bernat this summer.
As reported by AS (via Bein France), the Sky Blues need some reinforcements at the back, and Guardiola is tempted to bring in his protege, the 23-year-old having previously moved to the Allianz Arena when the former Barcelona Coach was in charge there.
Bernat wasn’t exactly a fixed started under Pep Guardiola, only being listed on the teamsheet in 13 Bundesliga games last season
Then again, things have spiralled this season, the Spaniard only making four BuLi starts as his role has been reduced even further.
The Citizens’ fullbacks are hardly starring this season, with Aleksandar Kolarov being used more in the middle as a passer. Bernat would fit that mould, and would replace Gael Clichy, who has struggled recently, and whose deal is set to expire in the summer.
Bernat’s first season with Barcelona saw him start 28 Bundesliga games, scoring one goal.
