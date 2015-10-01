Manchester City are set to to focus on Ben Gibson, according to the latest reports.

The Citizens wanted to sign Jonny Evans from West Brom, but have had an £18 million offer rejected by the Baggies. The former Manchester United defender is now considered to be too expensive, leaving City to focus on Evans.

Gibson - considered by many to be a future England international - was a star performer last season despite Boro’s relegation.

The Citizens want to beef up their backline, having sent Aleksandr Kolarov to Roma and signed Benjamin Mendy and Danilo, having splurged on John Stones the previous summer.

City have been told that they need to spend £30m for Evans, but are unwilling to go that high.

Pep Guardiola’s side needs good ball-playing defenders, and struggled to find players who suit his system in his first season at the Etihad.

City began the new season with a win over Brighton, but are set to face Everton on Monday.