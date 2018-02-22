Manchester City won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in September – they’ve done the Premier League double over Chelsea twice before; in 2009-10 when Chelsea won the title, and in 2015-16 when Chelsea were reigning champions.



Chelsea won this fixture 3-1 last season, but haven’t won back-to-back league games at the Etihad Stadium since a run of four wins between 2005 and 2008.



Indeed, Man City have won only one of their last four home league games vs the Blues (D1 L2), 3-0 back in August 2015.



Man City have won their last 13 Premier League home games, netting at least twice each time. The Premier League record for scoring more

than once in consecutive home games is 14, by Liverpool in the 2013-14 campaign.



Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League games – as many as they had in their previous 23 in the competition.



Indeed, Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League away games. They’ve not lost three in a row on the road since March 2013 under Rafael Benitez.



The Blues have won their last three Premier League away games against sides starting that day top of the table, most recently a 3-1 victory at Man City in December 2016.