Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci confirmed that if he’d wanted to leave, he’d have done so last year, as he “had important offers over the summer”, and that he’d

The Italy international was addressing rumours linking him to Chelsea and Manchester City, which have grown more and more intense since he was dropped by Coach Max Allegri for a recent Champions League trip to Porto.

Speaking after Juventus drew 1-1 with Udinese in a poor performance in a press conference (

“If I wanted to leave Juventus, I would’ve pushed to do it last year,

“It’s all the same as before, I continue to fight for Juve and when needed can contribute with a goal.

“I am owned by the club, I have a contract with Juve to 2021 and feel important for the team, so I don’t see why there has to be a problem”.