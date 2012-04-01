Manchester City are back in the race for Hector Bellerin,

The Barcelona target - not to mention academy product - is set to be the subject of upcoming talks between the Etihad side and Arsenal.

Bellerin wants to leave the Gunners because they failed to earn qualification to the Champions League, Mundo Deportivo recently wrote.

Arsenal would ask for at least €50 million from whoever wants the 22-year-old, who still has a deal that will keep him at the Etihad until 2023.

This may be confirmation of a recent quote from agent Albert Botines, who revealed recently that a club other from Barcelona had expressed an interest in his client:

“Before signing his new deal, six or seven clubs were interested in Hector, and that made him realise that he was doing some good things,” Botines confirmed.

“After his extension, only two/three clubs have done the same, and I have to say that I received an offer from one of them, but it wasn’t Barcelona”.