Man City defender closing in on Serie A move
24 August at 14:10Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala is close to joining Inter, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The French centre-back is a transfer target of the nerazzurri who are looking for an affordable centre-back to sign before the summer transfer window shuts.
Luciano Spalletti, in fact, has only two defenders left at his disposal and Mangala would give the Italian tactician a little more depth in defence.
Inter have some budget left in the bank but they want to use it for the signing of Patrik Schick who may cost the nerazzurri somewhere in the region of € 35/38 million.
Manchester City are open to sell Eliaquim Mangala on a dry loan spell, which means Inter could both sign him on a temporary deal plus Schick on loan with mandatory buy-out clause.
Another transfer window is close to its end and Inter still need to complete two signings before the end of August.
