Man City defender on UCL: we've got to be confident
14 September at 11:10Manchester City defender John Stones, who scored twice in City’s 4-0 victory over Feyenoord in their fixture of the Champions League, has spoken about his club’s chances of winning the esteemed trophy this season, according to the Daily Star.
The England international said: "To come away from home in the Champions League, score four goals and keep a clean sheet is a massive boost for us to take into the next game.
"I've never scored twice in a game, apart from probably when I was about seven!
"I'm pleased with scoring and keeping a clean sheet - that's pleasing for us defenders!
"Everyone was firing and working hard for each other. Credit to everyone - even the players on the bench, who came on and did their job.
"It shows their character – they're willing to do everything when they get the game time.
"We've got a dream and we have to feel confident that we can do it. Why not?
"We want to be in every competition, trying to win things.
Go to comments