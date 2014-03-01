Man City defender opens up about struggles under Pep Guardiola
30 July at 18:15Manchester City defender John Stones has opened up about his struggles under boss Pep Guardiola, according to local news outlet Manchester Evening News.
Last summer he arrived at the Etihad from Merseyside club Everton for a fee of £47.5m but he failed to impress last season, enduring a difficult year in the City defence.
Manager Guardiola, therefore, was not afraid to drop him to the bench, despite telling critical journalists in one press conference that Stones had ‘bigger balls’ than them.
Speaking to ESPN, the England international said, "I'm a big enough lad now to know that I should just get over it and do what I have to do, by getting out on the training pitch and correcting the faults,"
"What matters is how I feel and if the manager is happy and my family are happy - that circle are who I should listen to.
"But you grow more knowledgeable during the time you play in the Premier League. Every new manager, new chapter, has been a learning curve.
"Pep has given me a lot of confidence and tips and pointers, not only him, but the other players as well. These are the guys that have won trophies and that's what I'm aspiring to do."
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments