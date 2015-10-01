The disappointing cloud that engulfs Barcelona remains overhead. After the disheartening Neymar transfer to PSG for 222 million EUR, the Catalan club continued its confusion with a devastating series of losses to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. In the weeks that followed, nearly every piece of speculation surrounding Barcelona was negative and questioned the ambitions and quality of the current squad.

From here, many new stories arose. The most obvious and important of those is regarding Leo Messi, who is rumored to be considering his options after Barca’s downward spiral. The most recent of which linked the amazing Argentine with a move to the Premier League via Manchester City. But that dream was shot down today by City’s director of sport Txiki Begiristain, who confirmed, "Messi will surely stay in Blaugrana, it’s an impossible operation."

For Barcelona, it’s a time to rethink and reshuffle their ideas and aims. New coach Valverde has his work cut out for him, as the challenge presented following Neymar’s exit, Suarez’s injury, and Messi speculation undoubtedly makes his job even more difficult.