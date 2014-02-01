Man City enter race for €100m Arsenal, Atletico target
09 April at 13:54Manchester City are set to rival Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for Alexandre Lacazette.
Today’s Daily Mirror (via Le10Sport) confirms that Lacazette will be sold this summer, and that Manchester City’s interest in the centre-forward is very much on the up.
A recent report indicated that owner Jean-Michel Aulas would only let the likes of Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso go only for €100 million.
Pep Guardiola in particular is said to like the hitman, who is also being pursued by Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, among others.
The 25-year-old has scored 24 goals in 25 Ligue 1 games for OL, keeping the Gones in the Top 4.
Manchester City could do with a centre-forward, with Gabriel Jesus injured and Sergio Aguero potentially leaving the Etihad this summer.
Recent rumours (via Cadena Cope) indicated that Atletico had reached a preliminary deal with Lacazette. The Liga pretenders would be interested to repalce potential departures Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro.
Arsenal are also a possibility, with a recent report indicating that Arsene Wenger’s decision to stay may push the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil out, but prompt the recruitment of Lacazette.
