Manchester City are set to rival Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for Alexandre Lacazette.



Pep Guardiola in particular is said to like the hitman, who is also being pursued by Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, among others.

The 25-year-old has scored 24 goals in 25 Ligue 1 games for OL, keeping the Gones in the Top 4.

Manchester City could do with a centre-forward, with Gabriel Jesus injured and Sergio Aguero potentially leaving the Etihad this summer.

Arsenal are also a possibility, with a recent report indicating that Arsene Wenger’s decision to stay may push the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil out, but prompt the recruitment of Lacazette.