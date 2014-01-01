As written in England today, Manchester City are reportedly keeping an eye on Real Madrid defender Pepe. The Citizens are looking to capitalize on the Portugal international’s contract expiring this summer. Pep Guardiola points to his old nemesis during his time at Barcelona as a reference point for the City defense. Pepe’s experience and charisma can help to solidify a sometimes fragile defense.

Pepe is a ten year veteran for Real Madrid, with a passionate past spent with the Merengues. The powerful defender has been a stalwart in the Madrid backline with Ramos to keep the club among the top of Spain and Europe, but his time in the Bernabeu is limited. Impressive performances by Raphael Varane have pushed Pepe from his regular starting role, and his on field antics and dramatics have drawn a ring of criticism in the past. Perhaps Pep lending out an English experience is the olive branch after the fierce Barca-Real rivalry a few short years ago.