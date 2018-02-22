Man City eying move for PSG star

Manchester City have put PSG's Kylian Mbappé in their sights ahead of the 2018-19 season in what would be a massive addition to the (likely) soon-to-be champions of the Premier League.



The talented Frenchman would arrive at the Etihad Stadium if the Paris club are convicted for breaking the rules on financial fair play, according to the Sunday Mirror. They are currently under a UEFA investigation into last summer’s transfers of Mbappé and Neymar.



The 19-year-old Frenchman joined PSG on loan from Monaco during last summer’s transfer window and has produced 19 goals and 17 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

