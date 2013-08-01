Man City GK claims Arsenal star was "bitter" he didn't join
11 September at 14:20

Claudio Bravo claims that Alexis Sanchez " went from happiness to bitterness" when he was unable to secure a move to Manchester City.
Coming off the Sky Blues’ spectacular 5-0 thumping of Liverpool at the weekend, the former Barcelona man claimed that Sanchez really wanted to move to Manchester City, validating reports that he didn’t go because someone (Raheem Sterling) didn’t go in the opposite direction.
“Sanchez went from happiness to bitterness in a few hours, although it's all in the past now," the goalkeeper told reporters at the Etihad.
"The transfer didn't happen because a player didn't go to Arsenal and everything collapsed”.
Arsenal eventually accepted Manchester City’s offer in the region of €55 million, but would only let the 29-year-old leave if they found a replacement, with Thomas another alternative.
"We would have loved to have him here, but the market gives you these time limits and the rush is not good.
"This time it was not possible, but hopefully we will have him here in the future."
