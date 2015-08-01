Man City: Guardiola rivals Psg for defensive duo
25 March at 20:50Manchester City want to become credible title contenders next season and Pep Guardiola is aware that the Premier League giants need to sign new defenders in order to reach the same level of Chelsea. The Premier League giants have shortlisted several defenders and according to Mundo Deportivo and Le10Sport the Spanish tactician is set to rival Psg for the signing of two defensive stars.
AS Roma centre-back Antonio Rudiger is one of those players both European giants have set their sights on. The Germany International is said to have been scouted by Chelsea during Germany friendly clash against England but Manchester City and Psg are also in race to sign the former Stuttgart man.
Valencia left-back Jose Luis Gaya is also on both clubs’ transfer shortlist. The 21-year-old has 25 appearances with Valencia and is said to be Guardiola’s priority target to reinforce the left flank given that the Spaniard can either play as left-back or left winger.
