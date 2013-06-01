Manchester City have yet to express their intentions with regards to Joe Hart.

The England goalkeeper is on a season-long loan to Torino, where he has alternated good play with some big blunders. He has been linked to moves to Liverpool, Chelsea and, lately, Manchester United.

Torino’s president, Urbano Cairo, has made it clear that the Citizens haven’t told him anything about next season, warning them that he “can’t afford to wait”.

"He is a solid goalkeeper,”

"But City have no clear ideas on him and we can't afford to wait."

Hart was ditched at the start of the season by Coach Pep Guardiola, who preferred a goalkeeper who could pass better with his feet.