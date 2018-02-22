Man City hierarchy set to prioritise Guardiola renewal
21 April at 10:45According to the latest reports from Manchester Evening News, Manchester City directors are set to open talks with Pep Guardiola over a new contract at the end of the season.
The Catalan tactician’s current deal is set to expire in 2019, while the Citizens hierarchy are keen for him to extend his stay beyond that given how successful a season they are currently enjoying.
Guardiola has been credited with improving the performance levels of several City players, including the likes of Raheem Sterling and Nicolás Otamendi, who were previously struggling to live up to their huge price tags.
The club’s next objective is to win the UEFA Champions League, with key figures firmly believing that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach is the right man to lead them to European glory.
However, it remains to be seen whether he is willing to commit his long-term future to the Premier League champions given his tendency to stay at clubs for a period of only three or four years.
