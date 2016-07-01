Samuel Umtiti has met with Manchester City,

The French defender has, according to recent reports, been a target for the Mancunian side, which is looking for a long-term replacement for Vincent Kompany.

Umtiti recently picked up an injury, but had been playing well before he was carted off in the game against Celta Vigo.

Manchester United were also known to be enthusiastic, with Jose Mourinho reportedly willing to pay his €60 million release clause.

L’Equipe’s sources claim that the 24-year-old is as yet undecided, but recent reports in the Spanish press indicated that Barcelona wanted to offer a new deal to their man.

The defender originally cost the Cules €40

It’s hard to see the Catalans parting with their man, but the

million in the summer of 2016, and has since forged a good partnership with Gerard Pique.€60m clause is really peanuts for City, who have spent similar sums on Benjamin Mendy, John Stones and Kyle Walker in recent times.