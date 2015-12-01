Man City in pole position for Arsenal wantaway, PSG out of race
12 April at 10:40PSG are not interested in Alexis Sanchez, ceding ground to Manchester City.
The latest reports indicate from Le10Sport indicate that the Etihad side has taken the lead in this particular race.
It was reported by Goal.com that Emery isn’t that interested in the 28-year-old Arsenal star, and is more focussed on Lucas Perez, who has been an outcast at the Emirates this season.
Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the race.
Emery is recently quoted as saying that the rumours linking Alexis to the Parc des Princes side come with the territory.
“I’ve been in football a long time.”
“When you Coach a great team, you are used to seeing rumours come out about players, about manager changes.
“I don’t waste time on that. I have a lot of conversations with the president [Nasser Al Khelaifi] and the sporting director [Patrick Kluivert].”
The Chilean has scored 22 goals and made 12 assists in all competitions this season.
Go to comments