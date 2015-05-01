Man City inform Real Madrid that star striker ‘costs as much as Pogba’
02 March at 11:17Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero could be leaving the Etihad Stadium in the summer as Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Jesus has not taken long to settle in well in England despite an injury that has ruled him out for two months.
Gabriel Jesus will be the Citizens’ regular starter up front next season and a number of top European clubs have set their sights on the Argentinean striker. Real Madrid are believed to be leading the race to sign Aguero but, according to the Independent, the Citizens have informed the LaLiga giants that they may be demanded to pay almost € 105 million to seal the player’s transfer in the summer.
That transfer fee is just as much as Manchester United paid to sign Paul Pogba last summer and Manchester City are confident that more clubs will join Real Madrid in race to sign the Argentina International causing a bidding war. Meantime, they’ve named their price for one of the best striker to have ever played in the English Premier League.
